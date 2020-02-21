Patriot talk at Saltire Society

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran branch of the Saltire Society hosted an informative talk on Wednesday February 5 from local GP Dr Malcolm Kerr entitled: The Life of Andrew Fletcher of Saltoun.

Known as The Patriot, Fletcher lived from 1655 to 1716. Dr Kerr outlined the chronology of Fletcher’s life from his early days in East Lothian, his education at Edinburgh and in Europe, and his involvement in the big controversies and debates of his day, through to his key role as the most prominent opponent of the Treaty of Union in 1707.

Fletcher’s remarkable foresight was recognised in a quotation from 1705: ‘Scots deserved no pity if they voluntarily surrendered their united and separate interest to the mercy of a united parliament, where the English have so vast a majority.’ The talk was followed by questions discussion and refreshments.

The next meeting of the society will take place on Wednesday March 4 at 7.30pm in the Ormidale Pavllion in Brodick. Speaking on The Declaration of Arbroath, in keeping with the forthcoming 700th anniversary of the same, will be Alan Riach, Professor of Scottish literature at the University of Glasgow, poet, writer and former convenor of The Saltire Society. All welcome.

Dr Malcolm Kerr (standing) gives his talk to the Saltire Society. NO_B07saltire01