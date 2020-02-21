New manse for Brodick Church

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A new Church of Scotland manse is to be built in Brodick.

The one and half storey house will replace the existing building in Manse Crescent which is to be demolished, if a planning application which has been lodged with North Ayrshire Council planners is approved.

The land on which it was was built donated by Lady Jean Fforde circa 1960 for the erection of Brodick manse for the occupation of clergymen associated with St Brides Church of Scotland, also known as Brodick Church.

However, the building had a deficit of natural daylight and solar heat and over the years successive occupants found the property hard to heat despite ad hoc measures to address this problem. In latter years the building suffered from the intrusion of vermin and insects which resulted in the current minister, the Rev Angus Adamson, refusing to occupy the house.

A survey was carried out to assess potential remedial action. Rehabilitation of the property was considered but it was decided that the best long term solution was for a replacement house.

The proposed house occupies a similar footprint area as the existing, with similar accommodation with the addition of an office. It will be heated by means of heating will be an air source heat pump and a closed log burning stove.

The application is currently under consideration by planners.