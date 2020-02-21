Leading by example

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

It is nice to be able to report some good news, for a change, this week.

A new study has found a four-fold increase in lobsters and scallops in Scotland’s only No Take Zone in Lamlash Bay. At a time of unprecedented pressure on our seas, the project has kick-started a national movement to protect UK coastal waters from overfishing and loss of biodiversity.

The University of York study reports on the research and community support after 11 years of the Lamlash Community Marine Reserve and four years, since management was put in place, of the South Arran Marine Protected Area (MPA). Both of these conservation designations were legislated for by Arran MSP Kenneth Gibson, Richard Lochhead and Marine Scotland.

The paper reveals a remarkable recovery of lobsters, scallops, species biodiversity and blue carbon habitat storage within the whole MPA.

With all the dire news on climate change, biodiversity loss and the lead up to COP26, this is a great positive news story which we are happy to share.

Good too to see Arran taking a pro-active interest in the global climate strike last week.

Whatever your view of teen green warrior Greta Thumberg, and there are good reasons to be sceptical of her background, there can be no doubt that she has helped put climate change at the top of the political agenda.

Lets hope that governments around the world, including the US, take more action before it is too late.