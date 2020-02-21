Funeral held for Richard

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The funeral service for Tory stalwart Richard Wilkinson was taking place today (Friday) at St Columba’s Parish Chuch in Largs.

As reported in last week’s Banner, Mr Wilkinson, who was 72, died on Saturday February 8 in Crosshouse Hospital after a short illness.

He was the long-time chairman of North Ayrshire and Arran Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party and Scottish conference convener.

Born in Irvine in September 1947 Richard was a Strathclyde Regional Councillor from the 1970s until it was abolished in 1996 and his constituency included Arran. He later represented Fairlie, Skelmorlie and Millport on Cunninghame District Council.

He became North Ayrshire constituency chairman in the 1980s and held the post until his death.

Richard, who lived in West Kilbride, had recently become a grandfather to Evie, his daughter Victoria’s first child. He also leaves a son Miles. His wife Anne died in 2016.