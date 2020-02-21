Arran plays its part in global climate strikes

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

By Colin Smeeton

Schoolchildren, parents and concerned adults from Arran joined thousands of people from around the world to take part in a global climate strike demanding action on the climate emergency.

Coinciding with Valentine’s Day, and as an expression of love for the planet, representatives from each of Arran’s schools – making up the Eco Savvy Schools’ Committee – joined the crowd to express their concern for the environment.

Supported by Arran Eco Savvy and held at the Community of Arran Seabed Trust’s (COAST) Octopus Centre in Lamlash, more than 30 people joined the strike to show their solidarity with others from across the world.

Climate strikes are becoming more frequent, gaining a huge amount of traction since Greta Thunberg’s school strike outside the Swedish Parliament in August 2018, and in September last year a global strike was supported by an estimated four million people from 170 countries at just under 7,000 events across the globe.

The Valentine’s Day strikes saw campaigners in nearly every large city and town in the UK – as well as smaller venues such as on Arran – demanding that urgent climate action be taken. Strikes in Glasgow, throughout the town centre, and in Parliament Square in London, were particularly well attended with thousands of people massing with placards, marching and listening to environmental speakers.

Ruth McLaren, Eco Savvy project coordinator and climate literacy trainer said: ‘With the huge climate strike movement happening around the globe Arran Eco Savvy and COAST felt there was a need for Arran voices to be included.

‘We were really pleased some of the young people from Arran High School came along as the climate strikes started as a grassroots youth movement and we are very aware that climate change issues are going to hugely and disproportionately affect younger generations.

‘It was great also to have a chance to meet with the schools’ Eco Committee, representing each of Arran’s primary schools. We were so impressed with the knowledge and passion shown by all the young people that came today.

‘The environment is something that many young people in particular are concerned about. The strikes are a means for them to be empowered and to stand with people across Scotland and the rest of the world to fight for action and for their voices to be heard.’

