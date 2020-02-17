Announcements – February 15, 2020

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

ROSE: Mike

Liz and family would like to thank everyone involved in Mike’s care over the past few years for their help, kindness, support & professionalism. To all the staff at Arran Medical Group, all doctors in attendance, especially Dr. Graeme Thomson, all the wonderful nurses and Michael the OT at AWMH.

Also huge thanks to ArCaS, their drivers, and the amazing Kate Jenks. To Clair and David for their excellent guidance. To Eleanor for the beautiful bright flowers. Thanks to Douglas Hamilton, organist.

Thanks to Rev. Elizabeth Watson for her support and the lovely uplifting service. Well done to the Drift Inn for a great purvey and finally thanks to everyone for the lovely cards, flowers, messages of sympathy and for attending the funeral. £760 was raised and will be shared between ArCaS and the Hospital Supporters League.