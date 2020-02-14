ScotRail leave passengers stranded for days

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Rail passengers were left furious after they missed what was to be the last ferry for four days – the 9.45am from Ardrossan on Saturday – after ScotRail failed to put on a direct replacement bus service to meet the vital sailing.

Before the storm it had been announced that there would be a replacement bus service on the route at the weekend due to engineering works. However passengers turning up for the first train from Glasgow Central – the 8.33am – were advised they had to take a train to Paisley, then a bus to Kilwinning, and an onward train to Ardrossan from there for a ferry leaving at 9.45am.

To make matters worse some passengers at Kilwinning were directed on to a Largs train which only went to Ardrossan South Beach, a 20/25minute walk from Ardrossan habour, meaning they missed the ferry.

One passenger, who was forced to take a taxi from Kilwinning to catch the ferry the skin of their teeth said: ‘It was obvious to everyone that the 9.45am was going to be the only ferry of the day, if it went at all. We got ourselves from Edinburgh in plenty of time for what we thought was a replacement bus, it is ridiculous that a direct service was not provided to Ardrossan, especially in the circumstances.’

ScotRail say that prior to the storm arriving, they proactively encouraged customers to check their journey before they travelled, we advised that there would be disruption to services on the Glasgow – Ardrossan/Largs lines.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: ‘As with all weather-related disruption it’s frustrating for customers whose services are cancelled or delayed, but safety has to be our priority. We have done all we can to keep our customers moving during some very challenging conditions.

‘Anyone who has been delayed by 30 minutes or more can claim money back through our Delay Repay Guarantee on our website or mobile app.’

Passengers could not reach Ardrossan station in time. 01_B07station01