Paper craft exhibition is a cut above the rest

Karen Bell of Karebell Designs held an exhibition at Lagg Distillery recently which showcased the intricacy and skill of her work to an appreciative audience.

Starting with a chosen design, Karen cuts layers of paper with a sharp fine tool, building up the picture layer by layer to create a complex 3D image. Using various coloured and textured papers, her pictures can be made up of 12 or more layers but the slightest mistake can mean a new start.

Karen, whose work won first place at the Arran Visual Arts exhibition, has been on the island for just over three years and has already made a name for herself with her recognisable artwork.

Mairi S Christie, who attended the exhibition, said: ‘Karen covers a wide range of subjects and her wildlife is particularly exciting as the deer, hedgehogs and dogs seem so alive that they look as though they are about to jump out of the frame. The picture that she created of Lagg Distillery itself is outstanding.’

Karen’s work is widely available at many of the islands craft fairs and shows and can also be found on her Facebook page by searching for @KarebellDesigns.

Karen sets up her exhibition at Lagg Distillery. Photo: Mairi S Christie. No_B51paper01

A 10 layered picture which was made of single sheets of paper ranging from grey through to black to white. No_B51paper02

Another of Karen’s designs, using nine layers of paper and taking untold hours to complete, shows off the level of detail in the picture. No_B51paper03