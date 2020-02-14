Meeting date for Cunninghame WASPI group

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The first meeting of the year for the Cunninghame WASPI campaigning group will be held on Saturday February 29 at 11am at the Celebrate Kilmarnock hub at 85–89 King Street.

The Parliamentary Health Service Ombudsman is presently reviewing test cases on the maladministration claims of thousands of 1950s born women and we await the outcome.

Women have had their state pension age increased from the age of 60 to 66 with little or in most cases` no notice at all. This decision has forced many women back into seeking employment in their early sixties, often in low paid jobs, or surviving with the help of family members or into poverty for the first time in their lives.

Women Against State Pension Inequality Ltd continue to fight for justice for the 3.8 million women affected.

For further information contact cunninghamewaspi@outlook.com