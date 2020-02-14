Holistic health services flourish at Heather Lodge

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Started in 2017 as a cooperative of holistic practitioners, Heather Lodge in Brodick has already assisted a sizable number of clients with physical, mental and emotional conditions with the help of a talented team of competent, committed and experienced therapists.

Over the last three years the services and treatments that they offer has increased exponentially and now, with a number of new team members who have joined the organisation, there are more than 20 treatments available for the mind, body and soul.

Among the new practitioners are Alistair Mackie, osteopath and Elaine Fisher, homeopath and mindfulness practitioner. While Elaine is just settling in, Alistair has had some months now at Heather Lodge and is quickly building a loyal following. New to Heather Lodge, but well known for her foot care practice already, is Faye Anderson, a welcome addition to the team.

Kate Lucas, Carol Hayman, Maria Szwalec and Anne Curtis all offer massage: sports, remedial, deep tissue, lymphatic drainage, Ayurvedic hot stone or Indian head massage. Acupuncture for injuries, reflexology and reiki are also effective ways to support personal well being. Jill McKillop offers sound therapy and reiki, an experience for all the senses! Sue Archer, while stepping back from some therapies, will continue to offer herbal medicine.

Chris Attkins, who is a stalwart of psychological support for residents and visitors on Arran for over 20 years, continues developing his techniques to bring about effective change in only one or two sessions.

Today, he offers the same rapid support to clients at Heather Lodge, where he sometimes uses hypnotherapy to help people out of depression, to overcome limiting fears and phobias, and to improve their relationships. He specialises in raising clients’ self-esteem and clients referred by their GP may qualify for free therapy, paid for by the Mary Davies Trust.

To find out more about the therapists and what they offer please visit www.heatherlodge.scot to learn about how Heather Lodge can assist you with physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. Be sure to also have a look at the events section where a full list of bereavement support, a wide variety of classes and groups are listed.

At your service, some of the practitioners and therapists at Heather Lodge.

Heather Lodge has a number of treatment rooms and group spaces which promote healing and wellbeing.