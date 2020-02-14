Entry time for memorial darts contest

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Entries are now open for the annual Donald and James Mackenzie memorial mixed doubles darts competition which will take place in Kilmory Hall on Saturday March 7 from 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

It will be the 32nd staging of the contest in memory of Donald, who passed away on June 6, 1988, and James who passed away in 2004.

All the money raised his year will be donated to the Arran War Memorial Hospital and any donations or raffle prizes would be most appreciated by organiser Margaret Mackenzie. The competition is open to over-16s only.

The social club will be open on the night and local transport can be arranged. The names of those wishing to play should be telephoned to Margaret on 870309 or Eddie on 870345 by Friday March 6 at the latest.

To book the bus please call 870263 and for raffle prize donations 870345.

A look back at the 30th anniversary event two years ago. NoB21mackenzie01