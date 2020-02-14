Arran Banner golf – week 07 2020

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Shiskine Golf Club

Thursday January 30, Ladies 18 Hole Medal in very wild conditions. 1 and scratch, Alice Anderson 89-17=72, 2 Jenni Turnbull 90-17=73, 3 Kema Genda 97-13=84.

Thursday February 6, Ladies 18 Hole Medal. 1 and scratch, Ann May 75-6=69, 2 Jenni Turnbull 93-17=76, 3 Esther Henderson 104-27=77.

Lamlash Golf Club

Thursday February 6, Yellow Medal. 1 Ian Bremner 60-6=63, 2 Allan Colquhoun 71-7=64. Magic twos, Allan Colquhoun and Derek Harrison at 5th, Martin Wallbank at 16th.

Fixtures: Sunday February 16, Winter Cup, 9.30am and 12noon starts. Thursday February 21, Yellow Medal, 11am ballot.

Corrie Golf Club

Fixtures: Saturday February 15, 18 Hole Sweep, ballots at 9am and 1.30pm. Monday February 17, Monday Cup, ballot at 12noon. Wednesday February 19, AGM in the golf club tearoom at 7pm.

Brodick Golf Club

Fixture: Sunday February 16, Brandon Qualifier (rearranged) combined with Winter Cup Stableford. 9am/12noon.

Arran Golfers Association

Saturday February 8, Winter League/Duncan Trophy at Corrie Golf Club, teams of four. Re-scheduled as Corrie was flooded after heavy rain last Sunday morning. Many thanks to Corrie for their fantastic hospitality. Result – round four, Corrie (2) won against Shiskine (0), Machrie Bay (0.5) lost to Lamlash (1.5), Whiting Bay (0) lost to Brodick (2). Table after round four, Lamlash, 7pts, Machrie Bay 6pts, Brodick 6pts, Whiting Bay 2pts, Corrie 2pts, Shiskine 1pt.

Fixture: Sunday March 1, Winter League/Duncan Trophy, round five at Whiting Bay Golf Club, shotgun start at 10am for everyone.