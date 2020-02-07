Six of the best as Arran romp home

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Kilwinning 1

Isle of Arran 6

Ayrshire Sunday League

A much improved performance by Arran saw them hit six past Kilwinning AFC at Kilwinning Sports Club last Sunday.

Following two recent defeats it was back to winning ways for Arran as they turned in a fine display against a side just above them in the league.

Two goals from man of the match Nick Emsley and one apiece from Grant Adamson, Johnny Sloss, Tony McDowall and Gregor Crichton completed the rout with just a single reply from the home side.

Man of the match Nick Emsley shows his close control. NO_B06footy01

Johnny Sloss fires home a fierce shot. NO_B06footy02

Tony McDowall fires in a rebound for Arran’s fifth goal. NO_B06footy03

Young Gregor Crichton celebrates his goal for Arran. NO _B06footy04