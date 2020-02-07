Free cancer support at Heather Lodge

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Heather Lodge, the holistic treatment centre and wellness venue in Brodick, will be hosting a free weekly cancer support group for those affected by cancer, including carers and relatives.

The weekly meetings will take place on Thursdays, starting on February 13, in the Garden Room and, as it is supported by funding from ArCaS, it is free for participants.

The group will be relaxed, supportive and confidential and will start with establishing what members would find most useful. This may be a mix of medical information, emotional support and practical advice and some of this will be sourced from visiting professionals.

The cancer support group will be facilitated by Susan Knox and Jan Attkins of CAIM and booking is not required.

Heather Lodge is in the grounds of the Douglas Hotel and the provides several therapy rooms and a healing ambience.

Further information about the cancer support group and Heather Lodge can be found by visiting https://heatherlodge.scot