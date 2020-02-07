Dougie retains shot putt title

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Last Sunday keen Largiebeg sportsman Dougie Auld competed in the Scottish Masters Indoor Athletics Championships at the Emirates Stadium in Glasgow with mixed results.

He won the over 65 mens shot putt for the second consecutive year throwing 9.04m – two centimetres down on last year’s winning performance. However, in the 60 metre sprint he injured his hamstring halfway preventing him finishing and from trying to regain the high jump title, which he previously won in the over 40s category.

Dougie Auld with his shot putt medal at the Scottish Masters. NO_B06dougie01