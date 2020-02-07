Corrie Film Club presents…

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

House Of Mirth (Cert 12)

After a really enjoyable screening of Day in the Dark last Saturday, Corrie Film Club has another treat this weekend in The House of Mirth directed by Terence Davies and based on a novel of the same name by Edith Wharton.

A British film, made in Scotland (spot the locations like Kelvingrove museum), it is a tragic love story set against a background of wealth and social hypocrisy in turn of the century New York. Lily Bart is a ravishing socialite at the height of her success who quickly discovers the precariousness of her position when her beauty and charm start attracting unwelcome interest and jealousy. Torn between her heart and her head, Lily always seems to do the right thing at the wrong time. She seeks a wealthy husband and in trying to conform to social expectations, she misses her chance for real love with Lawrence Selden.

Lily Bart is played by Gillian Anderson in this stunning adaptation and she gives the performance of her life, earning her a richly deserved award from the British Film Awards. The film was made in 2000 and director, Terence Davies had not even seen the X – Files when he cast Gillian Anderson, who starred as Agent Scully in that series. See this film tomorrow (Sunday) in Corrie and Sannox Hall at 8pm. All welcome.

Film poster for The House of Mirth. No_B06Corrie01