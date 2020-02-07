Arran Banner Golf – week 06
Want to read more?
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.
Lamlash Golf Club
Thursday January 23, Yellow Medal. 1 Ian Bremner 66-9=57, 2 Serge El Adm 76-15=61. Magic two Alan Smith @16th.
Sunday January 26, Winter Stableford. 1 Derek Harrison 37pts, 2 Alastair Crawford 36pts BIH, 3 Paul Cowan 35pts. Best scratch Paul Cowan 29pts to Stableford.
Thursday January 30, Yellow Medal. 1 Derek Harrison 79-20=59. Magic twos Alan Smith @16th.
Fixtures: Saturday February 8, Winter League at Corrie, team match Lamlash v Machrie. Sunday February 9, Glenburn Cup, 9.30am and 12noon starts. Thursday February 13, Yellow Medal, ballot at 11am.
Machrie Bay Golf Club
Saturday February 1, Lochranza Hotel Cup. 1 Phil Betley 39pts, 2 Brian Sherwood 25pts, 3 Reuben Betley 23pts.
Tuesday February 4, Winter Cup. 1 Hamish Bannatyne 68, 2 Colin Rutherford 75 BIH, 3 Reuben Betley 75.
Fixture: Tuesday February 11, Winter Cup, tee off at 12noon.
Corrie Golf Club
Monday February 3, Monday Cup. 1 A Smith 75-9=66, 2 A McDonald 80-12=68. Magic two A Smith.
Fixtures: Saturday February 8, Winter League. Monday February 10, Monday Cup, ballot at 12noon. Wednesday February 19, AGM at the Corrie Golf Tearoom at 7pm. A good turnout is requested.
Whiting Bay Golf Club
Fixtures: Saturday February 8, AGA Winter League v Brodick Golf Club at Corrie. (Postponed from last week.) Sunday February 9, Winter Cup round five, one draw at 10am.