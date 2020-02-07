Announcements – February 8, 2020

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Death

CLARKE: Joan Mary

Latterly of Ludlow, died peacefully in Hereford Hospital on 25th January 2020, aged 91 Years. A Memorial Service is to take place at St. Laurence’s Church, Ludlow, on Friday 14th February 12.30pm.Family flowers only please but kind donations received in Joan’s memory will be shared between the St. Laurence’s Fabric Fund and The Injured Jockey’s fund. All enquiries please to: Victoria Allen Funeral Services, 8 Charlton Rise, Ludlow SY8 1ND. 01584 879035

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

WALES: Drew

The family of the late Drew Wales would like to thank the Rev Elizabeth Watson, Claire and David Hendry, all staff at Arran War Memorial Hospital, Arran Medical Practice and District Nurses for their superb care given to us all at this sad time. We have been comforted by the many cards and flowers received.