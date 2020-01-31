Torbeg savour Ryder Cup success

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Shiskine Golf Club

Torbeg are the overall winners of the Ryder Cup after 32 played in the final games on Sunday January 26. The results on the day were: Kilpatrick 5 Torbeg 4, Shiskine 4 1/2 Blackwaterfoot 4 1/2.

The final points table was: 1st Torbeg 22 pts, 2nd Shiskine 19 pts, 3rd Blackwaterfoot 17 pts, 4th Kilpatrick 16 pts and wooden spoon!

Nearest the pins: 4th R Waine 7th R Betley 10th R Waine and 12th I Murchie.

Captains next year are: Torbeg, Gavin Faulkner; Shiskine, Stewart Black;

Blackwaterfoot, Alan Bannatyne and Kilpatrick, Robert Waine.

Ladies section: Thursday January 23, 12 hole medal. 1 and scratch Liz Kerr 57-10=47, 2 Alice Anderson 59-11=48, 3 Jenni Turnbull 60-11=49.

Fixtures: Sunday February 2, gents AGA Winter League @ Corrie, Shiskine v Corrie, 8.30am tee off, Thursday February 6, ladies 18 Hole Medal, 10am tee off.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday January 26, Yellow Tees Stableford. Despite fairly heavy rain around breakfast time six golfers showed remarkable faith in the BBC forecast and were rewarded with a dry round. Despite the recent weather Stewart and Corey have managed to get a fair bit of work done on the greens and that was reflected in decent scoring with 33 points the lowest score returned.

Result: 1 Jamie Macpherson (5)39pts, 2 Stan Rainey (10)38 acb, 3 Wolfi Kroner (14)38. David Blair scored the only magic two of the day @17th.

Fixture: Sunday February 2, AGA Winter League v Brodick at Corrie GC, match tees off at 11.50am.

Corrie Golf Club

Monday January 20, Winter Cup. 1 A Pattison 69-10=59, 2 R I McMillan 76-14=62. Magic two J McGovern. Monday January 27, Winter Cup. 1 R Burke 69-10=59, 2 A Pattison 70-9=61. Scratch R Burke. Magic twos J McGovern,R Burke and A Napier.

Saturday January 18, 18 hole sweep. 1 A McDonald 71-14=57, 2 I Bremner 72-9= 63. Saturday January 25, 18 hole sweep. 1 I Bremner 69-9=60, 2 J Macmillan 75-11=64.

Fixtures: Saturday February 1, 18 hole sweep, ballots at 9am and 1pm

Monday February 3, Winter Cup, ballot at 12noon.

Brodick Golf Club

Sunday January 26, Winter Cup Stableford, 13 played, NC. 1 Iain MacDonald (7)36pts acb, 2 Bill Donaldson (14)36pts acb, 3 Bruce Jenkins (7 36pts.

Fixture: Sunday February 2, sweep 9am and 12noon.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday January 28, Winter Cup. 1 Phil Betley 65, 2 Alex Morrison-Cowan. 66, 3 Campbell Laing 69.

Fixture: Saturday February 1, Lochranza Hotel Cup, tee off 12noon. Tuesday February 4, Winter Cup, tee off 12noon.

Arran Ladies Golf Union

The Drumadoon was at Shiskine Golf Club on Saturday January 25,

24 ladies played with some good scores despite very windy conditions.

1 Kema Genda 81-13=68, 2 Liz Kerr 85-15=70. Scratch Ann May 79-6=73 Well done to all.

Thanks to Shiskine Tea Room for lovely sandwiches and to Stuart Fotheringham and staff for the excellent condition of the course.

A smiling winning captain Willie Robertson of Torbeg with the Ryder Cup trophy and Kilpatrick captain David Henderson with the wooden spoon. NO_B05ryder01