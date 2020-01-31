Time to register for all island nurseries

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

All parents on Arran, whose child or children is scheduled to start nursery in August, are being urged to register them next week.

In August 2020, the annual entitlement to early learning and childcare will increase to 1,140 hours for all three and four-year-olds and eligible two-year-olds.

Registration for the August intake at the five council-funded early years classes on the island, as well as Brodick Nursery, takes place from Monday, February 3, to Thursday, February 6. Parents should apply directly to the centre of their choice.

Any parent who registers after the deadline may miss out on their preferred provider.

Councillor John Bell, cabinet member for education, said: ‘North Ayrshire is leading the way in the expansion of early learning and childcare and we already have a number of centres delivering the additional hours. The feedback we have received so far has been very positive.

‘This August will see the expansion roll out to centres across North Ayrshire – run by both the local authority and private providers – increasing the current entitlement to 1,140 hours.

‘This is a huge shift and as well as almost doubling the amount of time children are entitled to early learning, it opens up more opportunities for parents.

‘We would encourage parents to take advantage by ensuring their child or children is registered between February 3 and 6.’

A number of different models of childcare are available for parents and these are fully explained in the Connecting Early Learning and Childcare Guide for Parents.

This guide explains the changes happening within early learning and childcare – including a full list of local providers – and is available to download at www.north-ayrshire.gov.uk/education-and-learning/early-years/early-years-centre-enrolment.aspx

Information is also available on the CARIS website at www.families.scot