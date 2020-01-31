Funds boost for elderly forum

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran Elderly Forum has received a big boost to their funds thanks to the Invercloy Co-op in Brodick.

In the shop’s first community donation of the year they have gifted £250 to the elderly forum to promote their work.

Chairman David Napier said the money would be used to further the campaigns of the group which include social care, care in the community, transport, medical issues and communications as well as helping with access to available help.

The forum meets on the third Wednesday of the month in the Ormidale Pavilion from 10.30am for tea, or coffee prior to the 11.00am start.

The elderly forum receive a giant cheque for £250 outside the Invercloy Co-op from manager Liz McLean and Douglas Hamilton. The members are Mairi Christie, George Christie, chairman David Napier, treasurer Alison Burnett and founder member Jessie Clark. 01_B05elderly01