China talk at Shiskine

The first 2020 meeting of Shiskine SWI was on Wednesday January 8 when Fiona Scott was the speaker.

Fiona and her husband David have been regular visitors to China since their son went there to work around eight years ago. Members and visitors were treated to an excellent talk and slide show on Fiona’s favourite Chinese city Beijing. Following her talk there was the opportunity for the company to quiz her on their experiences in this vast and often inscrutable country.

The January competition was spring rolls and it was won by Joan Stewart The exhibition was a favourite fan which was won by Alice Anderson, with runner up Julie Wilkinson.

At February’s meeting local vet Charlotte Clough will be the speaker. This month’s competition is an Apple Charlotte and the exhibition an animal ornament. As ever members and guests are welcome at Shiskine Hall at 7.30pm on Wednesday February 5.