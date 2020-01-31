Announcements – January 25, 2020

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

deaths

BUSSELL: Gillean

Passed away peacefully on the 11th January at Berry Hill Care Home, Mansfield aged 81. Mum of Suzanne, Stephen and Louise and Grandmother and Great Grandmother.For funeral arrangements please contact Cooperative Funeral Care on 01623 627701. A further celebration will be held on Arran. Date to be confirmed.

WALES: Drew

Peacefully at home on 21st January 2020. Drew much loved husband of Jennifer and the late Linda. Drew was the proud and loving father of Julie and Suzanne and loving step-father of David and Lynsey. He took great pleasure in the grand children, Sam, Jamie and Jessica. A celebration of Drew’s life will take place on Friday 31st January at Whiting bay and Kildonan Church, Isle of Arran at 11.30am. Transport will be provided to meet the 9.45am ferry and return for the 4.40pm ferry. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to ArCaS.