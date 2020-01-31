Announcements – January 18, 2020
deaths
WHITE: Antony
Peacefully at Crosshouse Hospital on 30th December 2019, Antony aged 87 years beloved husband of the late Mary and much loved dad of Sy. Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 in Holmsford Bridge Crematorium, Dreg-horn at 11.30am