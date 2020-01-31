Announcements – January 11, 2020

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

deaths

McDowall: Christine

Christine McDowell, late of Alma Park, Brodick, passed away peacefully on 11th December 2019 aged 89, in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire. Much loved Mum, Gran and Great Gran. Burial took place at Sannox Cemetery on 10th January 2020.

ROCHEAD:

Janette Hamilton

Passed peacefully on 29th December 2019 at Cooriedoon Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Arthur, mother to Alison, mother-in-law to David and proud grandmother of Emma, Lisa and Cara. Funeral ceremony at Clyde Coast and Garnock Valley Crematorium on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 1pm and afterwards at the Waterside Hotel, West Kilbride to which all are welcome.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

BAYNE: Elma

The Bayne family would like to express their thanks to all relatives and friends who attended Elma’s funeral. Special thanks to the staff at Crosshouse Hospital, Hendry Funeral Services and Rev. Angus Adamson. £420 was raised for Chest, Heart and Stroke, Scotland.