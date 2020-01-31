Announcements – February 1, 2020

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

death

ROSE: Mike (Michael)

Died peacefully at Arran War Memorial Hospital on 26 January after a long illness so bravely borne. Beloved husband of Liz, son of the late Ron and Hilda Rose of Blackwaterfoot, brother of Fiona Brown, uncle of Simon, Paul and Stevie, and brother-in-law of David, Scott and Margaret. All welcome to join us at Whiting Bay Church on Thursday 6 February at 11:30a.m. to celebrate his life and thereafter to Lamlash cemetery. Transport will meet the 09:45 ferry from Ardrossan and return for the 16:40.