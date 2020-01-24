Up to £20,000 in funding available for local projects

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Local charities and good causes are being encouraged to apply for funding of over £3 million that has been raised by the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Applications are open until February 4, and a whole host of good causes from voluntary groups to community interest companies, as well as registered charities can apply for grants between £500 up to £20,000.

The funding will be awarded through three separate trusts which each support projects focused on different themes: the People’s Postcode Trust, the Postcode Community Trust and the Postcode Local Trust.

Ballet classes for people with Parkinson’s disease, soup kitchens and sensory gardens are just a few examples of projects which previously received funding. Local good causes are advised to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity by reading the short funding guides available and applying to the trust that best fits the aims of their project.

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise more than £500 million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

For more information, to view the funding guides and to apply please visit the trusts’ websites directly.