Souper support for Kalimpong homes

What wonderful support the soup and sandwiches event enjoyed for Dr Graham’s Homes, Kalimpong.

People arrived at Brodick church hall until closing time last Saturday to sample the delicious soup, sandwiches, chat and partake in the fabulous raffle. Good to welcome familiar faces at the event, which has now been running for 13 years, and some new faces too. Good to see you, please come again.

Many thanks to the Friends of Kalimpong and to you our faithful supporters who helped raise the amazing sum of £753 plus some generous donations brought the total to £1,200.

This amount is almost enough to support a child at DGH for one year, a very rewarding day.

Janice Small

Photographs by Colin Smeeton

Supporters help themselves to a wide variety of sandwiches. 01_B04kalimpong02

Raffle tickets being sold. 01_B04kalimpong03

Supporters enjoy their lunch. 01_B04kalimpong04

Heather Gough helps serve up the soup. 01_B04kalimpong05