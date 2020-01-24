Sensational experience

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Get the full live Sensational Alex Harvey Experience when the band make a welcome return to Arran this weekend.

They will play the PHT in Lamlash at 9pm tomorrow. They have been described by the legendary SABH guitarist Zal Cleminson as ‘the best SABH tribute by far.

The idea came about when the band were asked to headline SAHBROCK VI in 2013 and to do a SAHB tribute and went down a storm. So much so, by popular demand, they decided to keep this project going as it was both fun to perform with all the theatrics and the songs, but also because the die-hard fans wanted to hear SAHB all over again. T

They are highly recommended, and it has been said that the boys are one of the best live bands in the circuit.