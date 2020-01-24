Mountain bikers maintain trails

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Ingrained in Arran High School Mountain Bike Club’s ethos is the guiding belief that looking after their community’s precious trails is a key part of responsible mountain biking and so members are all regularly involved with trail digs, maintenance and repair.

The club is particularly proud of this fact and are now, with funding from North Ayrshire Green Health Partnership, planning to increase the frequency of their trail maintenance and advance their skills.

Next month, on Saturday and Sunday February 22 and 23, the club will be running a trail maintenance coordinator course for all of its young members and adult volunteers.

And there is also a space available for anyone in the area who is interested in taking the course. If you would like be part of the training or wish to offer your support and help in supervising the young team, you can get in touch by phoning the school office on 600341.

The trail maintenance course will expand the club’s capabilities and once completed, it will help them sustain the current and future work of the group. The club will be putting their skills to good use on Arran and are also looking at offering their services further afield on the mainland in future.

Club members undertake path maintenance on a popular trail on Arran. No_B04mountain01

Picks, shovels and stampers are the manual tools used by the group for trail repairs. No_B04mountain02

A trail worker poses for a picture during a trail maintenance excursion. No_B04mountain03

Enjoying the fruits of their labour, a brave cyclist attempts an impossible manoeuvre in thick mud. No_B04mountain04