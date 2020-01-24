Hockey team get year off to a flier

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Pg 19 heading: Double header in Brodick this weekend

Troon Ladies 2nds 2

Arran Ladies 4

West District Division 3

Following a nine week hiatus, Arran Ladies travelled with a squad of 12 players to Troon on Saturday to kick-start the second half of the hockey season.

Goalkeeper Alison McKie was joined on the backline by sweeper Faith McKelvie and the strong defensive team of captain Elyse Aitken, Ellie Wood and Jenny Stark. Susie Murchie, Mia Walker and Annie McKelvie welcomed Hazel Malakoty back into a speedy midfield line up, whilst Hannah McCartney, Lorraine Hewie and Judith Ross assumed the solid attack upfront.

Facing a 16 player strong team, with two sideline coaches, Arran Ladies went out determined from the off. Just six minutes into the game, Susie collected the ball from deep in defence to make a lovely long pass up the pitch to Lorraine, who skilfully manoeuvred around Troon’s forceful sweeper and fired the ball into the back of the goal. Arran’s lead was short-lived, as Troon responded swiftly with their attack. Just a minute later, the opposition executed a perfect short corner taking the score to 1-1.

As both teams settled into the game, play continued evenly across the field with beautiful set-plays, accurate passing and a number of short corners. Troon upped the pressure in the 26th minute as they finally broke Arran’s defence to take the lead. Undeterred, Arran rapidly positioned the ball back in to their attacking ‘D’ where several players took shots on goal only to have it fired back to them by the keepers pads. The team are trained to never give up and, true to form, Lorraine collected a rebound and fired it into the back of the net, equalising the score once again. The last ten minutes of the first half were tense, with Arran being awarded two short corners right up until the final whistle blew.

Heading into the second half, both teams had all to play for. Troon had several long passes up the field, however Arran’s high defensive line had some fantastic steals, running onto the balls before they reached their target and firing them back up the field to Arran’s attacking line. Both teams had attempts on goal, but superb goal-keeping prevented any from crossing the line. Heading in to the 26th minute of play, Ellie strongly passed the ball up field to Hazel who fired the ball into a space Lorraine was running in to. Although Lorraine’s solid strike was deflected by Troon’s keeper, Susie was primed for the rebound and walloped the ball past the Keepers blind-side to take Arran into a 3-2 lead.

Buoyed by their efforts, Arran dominated the final ten minutes with all play occurring in Troon’s defending half. An amazing arc run from Judith in the final few minutes set Lorraine up for a 1-1 with Troon’s keeper. Spinning round to wrong-foot her, Lorriane reverse-flicked the ball into the back of the goal, giving her a hat-rick and bringing the final winning score line of 4-2 to Arran.

Following match teas kindly arranged by the home tea, it was announced that Troon had chosen Mia as dame of the game for her excellent multi-position play on the field in the mid and forward positions she was covering.

Returning on the ferry, the team were in high spirits and agreed it was a great match with excellent umpiring all round. A huge thanks goes to Arran’s umpire Pauline Reid and extended thanks to Rhoda Howe of Troon. Finally the team would like to offer a round of applause for the mini-cheerleaders on the sidelines, who gave encouragement cheering on the team!

Arran Ladies return to their home pitch at the Ormidale in Brodick this weekend for a double header against Uddingston Clinetix 3s today (Saturday) and GHK 4s tomorrow (Sunday), both with a passback time of 2pm. All support is very welcome and much appreciated.

The team with their mini-cheerleaders after their win at Troon. NO_B01hockey01

Action from the Troon match which was Arran’s first in nine weeks. NO_B01hockey02