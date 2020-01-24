We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

On Thursday January 30 from 6pm to 8pm there will be a drop-in information session about the new community sport hub. This will be held in the canteen area within Arran High school and is open to all local community sports clubs.

There will be information about what the community hub is and the benefits of joining.

This session will be delivered by the KA community hubs manager, Scott Robertson and Active Schools co-ordinator for the Arran Cluster, Lauren Gilbert.

They will be able to answer any questions that may arise. There will also be sign-up sheets available on the night for any local community sports clubs who are interested.