Arran Banner golf – week 04

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Shiskine Golf Club

Sunday January 19, Ryder Cup, 32 played. Torbeg 2 & 1/2 v Kilpatrick 1 & 1/2,

Shiskine 3 v Blackwaterfoot 1

Table after g ame 5 1st Torbeg 18, 2nd Shiskine 14 & 1/2, 3rd Blackwaterfoot 12 & 1/2, 4th Kilpatrick 11. Nearest Pins: Gator, J Faulkner, W Kelso and H Bannatyne.

Game 6, and final game, to be played on Sunday January 26. at 1pm, shotgun. 12 Hole Medal and Winter Cup will be played then too, those that don’t want to enter that is fine. Also a good chance for others to get another card in for handicap.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday January 19, Yellow Tees Sweep, 12 played on a beautiful morning for golf and with the course benefiting from a few days of dry weather good scoring was much in evidence. Since play was from the yellow tees and ‘non counting’ there was no CSS but all scores returned were in the net 60s. That said, the midweek regulars, enjoying official handicaps rather than winter ones, took full advantage of their restored shots to take the top 6 spots. Dougie Auld returned a spectacular net 57 to win by 2 shots.

Results: 1 Douglas Auld (20)-57, 2 David Brookens (12)-59, 3 Wolfi Kroner (14)-61 acb, 4 Stan Rainey (10)-61 and lowest gross. Graeme Crichton and Neil ‘Sonic’ Lucas each scored impressive magic twos @7th hole

Fixture: Sunday January 26, Yellow Tees Stableford, one draw at 10am.

Lamlash Golf Club

Sunday January 19, Glenburn Cup. 1 Andy Smith 77-16=61, 2 Lee Dutton,

3 Derek Harrison. Best Scratch Andy Smith 77. No magic twos.

Thursday January 16, Yellow Medal. 1 Alan Smith 81-13=68, 2 Serge El Adm 84-13=69

Fixtures: Sunday January 26, Winter Stableford, 9.30am and 12noon starts. Thursday January 30, Yellow Medal, ballot 11am.

Brodick Golf Club

Sunday January 19, Winter Cup Stableford, 18 played, NC. 1 Bruce Jenkins (7)38pts, 2 Chris Pattenden (15)37pts acb, 3 Donald McKinnie (10)37pts acb.

Fixture: Sunday January 26, Winter Cup Stableford, 9.00am and 12 noon.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday Janauay 21, Lochranza Hotel Cup. 1 Phil Betley 41pts, 2 Campbell Laing 40pts. 3 Alistair MacDonald 36pts.

Fixture: Tuesday January 28, Winter Cup, tee of 12noon.

Arran Golfers’ Association

Fixture: Sunday February 2, Winter League (Duncan Trophy) at Corrie GC. Tee Times will be as follows: Corrie v Shiskine 8.30am, Machrie Bay v Lamlash 9:20am, Whiting Bay v Brodick – 11:50am.

Arran Ladies Golf Union

Fixture: Saturday January 25 ALGU Drumadoon, 18 holes, 10.30am first tee off.