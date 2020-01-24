Arran Banner 20 Years Ago – week 04

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Saturday January 29, 2000

Breaking free

The Disruption of the Church in 1843 has given the Free Kirk a reputation for sticking rigidly to their interpretation of the Bible and for disagreeing vigorously with those of a different mind. Now another schism has erupted, within the Free Kirk, and 10 Arran members have put their name to a document which aligns them with the breakaway group.

Arran Free Kirkers met on Thursday in Shiskine Free Church to decide their position on the dispute whether to remain or joint for the Free Church of Scotland (Continuing), the name given to the breakaway group.

Protected seas

The Community of Arran Seabed Trust, COAST for short, made a small presentation to the community council on Tuesday evening. Don MacNeish and Howard Wood spoke of their plans to regenerate sections of the seabed around Arran so that fish stocks might be built up.

At present the project is only at the early stages and COAST are seeking the approval of the whole of Arran before proceeding with the establishment of a protected area of seabed to be rented from the Crown Commissioners.

COASTS’s chosen site covers some three-quarters of a mile of coastline around Clauchlands Point, extending into the sea for perhaps a quarter of a mile. When established it is hoped the site may have educational and tourist potential as well as being the best way of regenerating fish stocks.

Open for traffic

The Coastguard had two calls last weekend while the road was closed just south of Whiting Bay. Both concerned people going to hospital by helicopter and it is the Coastguard’s task to prepare for and guide in the helicopter. The first was on Friday evening and the contractors were on site getting ready so the Coastguard were able to pass. For the second, on Saturday, the contractors offered a vehicle which was used from the north side of the break in the road.

Arran’s first baby born in the new millennium is Samuel James Hislop. Samuel was born on Wednesday January 19 and is the second child of Jim and Heather Hislop whose daughter is called Megan. 01_B04tweY01

Arran’s victorious U18 rugby squad after their first win of the season over Stewartry with a score of 26-15. 01_B04tweY02

Jan Schofield and Angus Nimmo are hoping to set up a forum for elderly people on Arran. The group will not be a recreational group but a campaigning group. 01_B04tweY03

Colin Haggarty and Moira Duff were the winners of the Millennium Mixed Doubles competition. Organised by the Arran Ladies Darts league the event celebrated the millennium and the fact that the ladies darts has been a winter fixture on Arran for 20 years. 01_B04tweY04

The road closure at Largymore to repair the damaged bridge has gone ahead with little disruption. 01_B04tweY05