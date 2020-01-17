Winter dog trials

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The second winter dog trial was recently held at Birchburn Farm with John Craig of Imacher judging the event.

A total of nine dogs ran and trophies were awarded to the winners.

Donald Currie jnr with his dog Sid were awarded the Best Young Handler and the Druid Cup.

The results of the competition are as follows: 1 Iain McConnell with Sam 78pts, 2 Niall McMaster with Gail 70pts, 3 Mathew McNeish with Pip 66pts, 4 Jen McNeish with Glen 64pts.

Organisers thanked all participants and thanked Alistair Currie for allowing them the use of the venue.