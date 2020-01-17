Unintended consequences

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The impending expansion of childcare hours for nurseries on Arran is a positive change with virtuous intentions, so it is particularly sad that for Brodick Nursery it could be the death knell of what is unquestionably a community asset.

Equally sad is that the community has nurtured and supported the nursery with many people and organisations investing a great deal of time, effort and money to ensure that it succeeds for the common good of the community.

There can be no doubt that a parent-run organisation that funds itself, granted with assistance, is something that is to be encouraged, promoted and protected.

No one wants to see any extra burden placed on parents who would have to travel to alternative nurseries in neigbouring villages, necessitating more time away from employment and only adding to their expenses. Neither would anyone want to see any community orientated childcare – with all of its associated benefits – be taken from any child whether they live in Brodick, Corrie, Pirnmill, Shiskine or Lamlash.

The necessity, cost implications and benefits, and even the political will is very much evident to help Brodick Nursery overcome its challenges. Evident, too, are the myriad of reasons why a nursery in Brodick has to be retained.

Let us hope the potential consequences of Brodick Nursery becoming a victim of well-meaning intended progress can spur those that have a willingness, or a vested interest in it continuing, to act quickly, decisively and responsibly to end the uncertainty that hangs over Brodick Nursery.