Hockey ladies ready to resume play

The Arran Ladies Hockey Club are ready to resume play in the West District Women’s League Division 3 in their first game of the new year against Troon Ladies 2s.

The team, who have enjoyed a break over the festive period, will travel to Troon today (Saturday) to take on the Troon Ladies 2s at the Marr playing field on Dundonald Road.

Training has already resumed for the Arran players who will be keen to get the season underway again as they are only one point away from the league leaders Greenock Morton Ladies who currently have 19 points.

Following the Troon match the team will be propelled into league fixtures again with a double header scheduled for the following weekend on Saturday and Sunday January 25 and 26 when they will face Uddingston Clinetix Ladies 3s and GHK Ladies 4s respectively.