Have your say on the future of Scottish Forestry

Residents on Arran and anyone with an interest in the policy, support and regulation of forestry in Scotland is invited to help shape the new executive agency, Scottish Forestry’s (SF), first draft Corporate Plan.

The plan sets out the agency’s proposed direction of travel and priorities for the next three years and outlines the organisation’s proposed focus, and the strategic goals that will frame the delivery of its work.

A four week public consultation, which has already begun and which ends on Wednesday February 5, will help to test and further refine the draft plan before publication in April 2020.

Announcing the consultation, rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing said: ‘Scottish Forestry was established on Monday April 1, 2019 to advise on forestry policy, regulate the sector and support sustainable forest management. Getting the Corporate Plan right will help to deliver this purpose and contribute to the delivery of Scotland’s forestry strategy, which has the overall aim of creating more healthy, sustainable and productive forests across the country.

‘This is important for the wide range of benefits that forests deliver – economic, environmental and social – but it is crucial for the ongoing contribution that Scotland’s forests make in tackling the overarching challenge of climate change. Their contribution in soaking up carbon emissions – and transforming them into a versatile, sustainable and renewable raw material – is invaluable.

‘I would strongly encourage everyone with an interest in forestry to take part and help shape the organisation.’

In 2018-19, 11,210 hectares of woodland were created in Scotland, 84 per cent of the UK total. Scottish Forestry will play a key role in ensuring that Scotland’s future forests and woodlands continue to expand and are sustainably managed.

Chief executive of Scottish Forestry, Dave Signorini added: ‘I am delighted to be leading this consultation to develop Scottish Forestry’s first Corporate Plan. It will give me and everyone at SF the chance to listen to stakeholders and the public and hear directly from them on how they want us to deliver on our purpose.’

Following the consultation SF will revise the draft strategy, taking into account the views expressed, as well as updating it where necessary to reflect developments since the draft was published. A breakdown of responses and how they were addressed will also be published.

To share your views, offer suggestions or to provide feedback, the consultation can be accessed at https://consult.gov.scot/environment-forestry/scottish-forestry-corporate-plan

