Ferry Committee committed to pushing forward service improvements

The Arran Ferry Committee met again on Monday to discuss in detail the points highlighted from the recent and ongoing interruptions and to make progress on options that can be implemented to improve the service.

In attendance were representatives of independent travellers and private and voluntary sectors.

Appreciation was recorded for the efforts of the local CalMac management and staff under exceptionally difficult circumstances. The committee found it unacceptable to hear that port staff had endured aggressive threats and personal abuse and have faith this will not reoccur.

The committee has arranged for senior management from CalMac to attend a further meeting next week with key stakeholders to enforce the impact the cancellations are causing to residents, essential supplies, health services and businesses, and seek responses to what they are proposing to do differently for future events. Feedback to the community will be provided following the meeting.

The subject of alternative ports will be followed up with the appropriate bodies to expedite investment on completion of the current engineering analysis work at Gourock and to develop other practical alternatives.

Provision of services for foot passengers will be a key aspect of the discussion to ensure that the needs of all customers are included in future planning. They have also highlighted the need for consistent, effective and timely communications at all times.

The Isle of Arran Ferry Committee have made the decision to have a presence on social media through Facebook and all future updates will be published in the Arran Banner and through their social media channel.