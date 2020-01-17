Delayed Arran charter all set to sail

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The chartered boat journey around Arran which was meant to take place last weekend but which was postponed owing to the weather has been rescheduled to take place this weekend.

The five-hour cruise onboard MV Isle of Arran will take place today (Saturday). It will depart from Ardrossan at 11am and sail around Arran at a leisurely pace before returning to Ardrossan at 4pm.

Organised by the Clyde River Steamer Club (CRSC), the trip aboard MV Isle of Arran is expected to be extremely popular as it is only the third time that the vessel has been chartered by the club which has been chartering various vessels for a number of decades.

The MV Isle of Arran, Eilean Arainn in Gaelic, is very familiar to all on Arran as it spends its summers sailing from Ardrossan to Arran and Campbeltown. During the winter months it provides much needed support across the network, allowing other ferries time away from their route to complete their annual maintenance periods.

Launched in 1984, she served on the route from Ardrossan to Brodick for 10 years, then covered a stint to Islay, before taking up her current duties.

It is expected that that MV Isle of Arran will be replaced by MV Glen Sannox, the much delayed new ferry being built at Ferguson Marine Engineering at Port Glasgow on the Clyde. It may then become the second ferry on the Oban-Craignure ferry crossing alongside Isle of Mull.

The charter, which includes a two-course meal with tea / coffee is available to book online on the CRSC website at crsc.org.uk

The round Arran cruise on MV Isle of Arran will take place today (Saturday) after severe weather postponed the event last weekend. Photograph: Clyde River Steamer Club. No_B03CRSC01