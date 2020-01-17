Art in Mind exhibition at Arran Library

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The January exhibition at the Arran Library comprises a variety of artworks, in various mediums, from the Arran group, Art in Mind.

There are over 20 individual artworks in paint, pastel, charcoal and pencil and they range from Arran’s fauna, flora and landscapes to portraits, aircraft and abstract designs.

Art in Mind is a community project set up in 2004 with the aim of introducing those with mental health concerns and / or social isolation problems to gain confidence and self-worth through the medium of art and creativity.

Professional artists and creatives visit the group, who meet weekly at the Brodick Castle Rangers Centre, to teach and support members with their artistic efforts.

In addition to feeling included in a safe, friendly and supportive environment the members also enjoy being creative and having regular chats and coffee with friends, some of whom have been long-time members over the past 15 years.

There is no regular commitment to attend and visitors are welcome to come and go as they please. In addition to gaining self confidence, support, a sense of worth and companionship, members’ creativity can be explored and some remarkable art is produced.

The exhibition is on until the end of January and cards are also on sale with the proceeds all going to support Art in Mind.

A varied range of artworks are on display at the January exhibition of Art in Mind at Arran Library. 01_B03AIM01