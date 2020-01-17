A trip to Arran in 1891

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Reader, B Ingram of Widnes, Cheshire was browsing through a publication ‘Home Words’ dated 1891 when he came across an article on Arran. Being a frequent visitor , he thought that Banner readers may be interested in the piece called A Trip to Arran.

A Trip to Arran

By Andrew James Symington

Why not a summer trip to Arran? Steamers and railroads compete with each other in tempting ‘fares’, and a week of change is anyhow worth a doctor’s bill. Nasmyth found the value of going abroad, ‘with his eyes open’; and so may others too, if they open theirs.

Certainly Arran is an island of rare and exquisite beauty. ‘There is more beauty and more grandeur in little Arran than in the whole of this great island-continent,’ said an old traveller in the southern district of New South Wales, remarkable for great magnificence of mountain forms and forest scenery.

Arran, in the Firth of Clyde, is twenty and a half miles long, and eleven and a quarter broad at its greatest breadth. Its scenery is greatly varied, being wildest in the north. High peaks rise in grandeur sheer from deep rocky glens; then there are green fertile valleys – fringed with pine trees, birch, and the mountain ash, gay with its bright clusters of scarlet berries.

Again we have cultivated slopes and patches of verdure, alternating with tracts of moorland purple with heather; while here and there the little low-roofed whitewashed cottages, with roses and fuchsias clambering over them, sparsely nestle in sheltered sunny nooks.

Mountain streams flash in silvery foam over rock-ledges, bicker through the boulders, or quietly sing their way over the sea, over beds of white and red pebbles, or of yellow sand; sparkling and splashing in the golden sun-gleams, flecked by the flickering leaf shadows, and the bottom curiously netted with tremulous shadows cast upon it by the surface ripples.

Soft, balmy and delicious – the air is full of health-bringing ozone, fragrant with heather and bog myrtle, and musical with the singing of birds. Nowhere are there finer ferns to be found from the tiny Fairy fern to the stately Royal fern, which last, although now somewhat rare, has actually been found on the island, in some cases, of eleven feet in height.

Of Arran, Wordsworth, in a sonnet writes:

‘Arran! a single crested Teneriffe,

A St Helena next – in shape and hue,

Varying her crowded peaks and ridges blue.’

Then, vainly wishing that he could wing his way, at will, from the steamer, and alight on the top-most cliff, he takes occasion wisely to draw a lesson which nature teaches in such glorious scenes:

‘Beneath stern mountains, many a soft vale lies,

And lofty springs give birth to lowly streams.’

Brodick is the chief place in the island, and the Castle is the residence of the Duke of Hamilton. The Bay has well been compared to the Bay of Naples. Loch Ranza, on the north-east of the island, Sir Walter Scott, in his ‘Lord of the Isles,’ calls ‘an enchanting scene.’ Those who climb to the summit of Goatfell, and gaze sheer down into Glen Rosa, a depth of 2,500 feet, with its many gorges surrounded by giant peaks – even if they have seen Switzerland – will never forget it.

Mr William Sharp, writing in the Art Journal, whilst allowing that Scotland contains some ‘more impressive localities’ – Glencoe, Staffa, Ben Nevis, Loch Awe, and Loch Lomond – adds: ‘Yet the face remains that there is no part of Scotland of equal extent that contains anything like the same amount of beauty and grandeur combined. Those who have lived in Arran one summer will admit this: those who have spent two seasons there will declare there is no place like it anywhere: those who have dwelt in it summer after summer find it lovelier every year.’

A trip to Arran, we may safely say, will satisfy the tourist that it ‘contains infinite riches in a little room.’

A painting of Arran from the same year the article was published. Loch Ranza Arran 1891 by John MacWhirter. NO_B02arran01