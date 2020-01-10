Super soup for Kalimpong

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

On Saturday January 18 the Friends of Dr Graham’s Homes are holding their annual soup and sandwiches lunch in Brodick Church hall, between 12noon and 2pm.

As usual there will be a selection of delicious soups, a wide variety of sandwiches, tea and biscuits, bric a brac and maybe some home baking. Not to be missed is the fabulous raffle, stimulating company and interesting chat. Please come along and support the children of Dr Graham’s Homes, Kalimpong, and organisers would love to see you there.