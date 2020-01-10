Poppy appeal money raised

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The total amount collected for annual poppy appeal held around Remembrance Day in the Blackwaterfoot, Shiskine and Machrie area was £870.66p. In Lamlash the amount collected was £619.49.

The poppy appeal is the Royal British Legion’s biggest fundraising campaign held every year in November. Donations are used to support members of the Armed Forces and the money is divided into various areas of the community. One of the main focuses of the funds is to help with the welfare of Armed Forces members including rehabilitation courses and career advice for people who have left the service.