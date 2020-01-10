Nominations sought for Young Scot awards

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A former winner is calling on the people of Arran to nominate local inspirational young people for the Sunday Mail Young Scot Awards 2020. Last year, Alyssa Faulkner from Kilwinning scooped up the health and wellbeing award.

The awards recognise inspiring young people, aged 11 to 26, who are making a real difference in their communities. Awards winners will join a prestigious roll of recipients including actors Karen Gillan and Martin Compston, alongside world-class athletes including Sir Andy Murray and Olympian Laura Muir.

The awards showcase the outstanding contributions made by young people across categories including; sport, enterprise, entertainment, equality and diversity, health and wellbeing and many more. Nominations are open now, and winners will be announced at a star-studded ceremony at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on April 23.

Alyssa said: ‘Winning a Young Scot Award and being recognised alongside so many amazing young people was life-changing, and it is an experience that I will never forget. I would encourage everyone in North Ayrshire to nominate remarkable young people around them, it feels great to be recognised.”

Louise Macdonald OBE, chief executive of Young Scot said: ‘There are so many incredible young people with ambition, generosity and bright ideas in North Ayrshire. If you know a young person who goes above and beyond and deserves recognition, then get online today and nominate them for an Award.’

Tickets and acts for the Sunday Mail Young Scot Awards will be announced shortly. To nominate a young person or to find out more, please visit: youngscotawards.com

Alyssa Faulkner who won the the health and wellbeing award last year. NO_B02scot01