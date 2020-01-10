First trees leave Arran 33 years ago

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

It is 33 years ago this month since the first timber planted by the Forestry Commission was harvested on Arran.

And here we see a truck with the first load of timber ready to leave the island driven by George Boal, of contractors James W Boal & Sons, who brought the photograph into the Banner. George himself worked with the Forestry Commission gang who planted the trees back in 1965.

The first, and small, harvest operation of 1,000 tonnes left Arran in January 1987 heading to the Caberboard factory in Irvine, where the trees were chipped into sheets of chipboard.

The Commission – which recently changed its name to Forestry and Land Scotland – first came to the island in the early 1950s when it began its commercial forestry operations. In recent years it has been clearing large areas of imported trees and replanting the forest areas with native species of trees.

Head forester (harvesting) Ian Arnold, George Boal and Arran head forester Kerr Robertson. NO_B48wood01