Corrie Film Club presents …

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

Transit (Germany 2019, Cert.12)

Corrie Film Club’s January feature by award-winning director, Christian Petzold, tells the story of a nearly impossible love amid escape, exile and a longing for a place to call home.

When fleeing Paris after the German invasion of the Second World War, Georg escapes to Marsailles assuming the identity of a dead author whose papers he possesses. With nowhere to turn, he is confined to the corridors of a small hotel, the consulates, cafes and bars that line the harbour. Everything changes when Georg falls in love with the mysterious Marie who is desperate to find her missing husband.

A film which is taut and illuminating about displaced persons and which has real relevance today in spite of its historical setting.

See this film in Corrie and Sannox Village Hall tomorrow night (Sunday) at 8.00pm. All welcome.