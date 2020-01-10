Banner gets nod in top BBC show

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

The Arran Banner is not only an island institution but is known across Scotland and around the world.

So it was nice to see it popping up on BBC Scotland’s annual Hogmanay must-see programme Only an Excuse?

Produced by the Glasgow-based Comedy Unit and starring Jonathan Watson in a variety of guises, more recently the programme has expanded away from sporting satire to include politics and the wider world.

This year they had a long spoof segment based on the HBO/Sky hit mini series Chernobyl which they set around Cruachan Power Station at Dalmally.

Naturally, the spoof did not suggest there was any serious problems at the hydro-electric facility. However, giving the series five stars in the sketche were: The Washington Post, Pravda and The Arran Banner!

We don’t know who to thank for the mention, Johnny himself or a member of the writing team behind the show but we are pleased to have been given a name-check on the show.

If you missed the show you can still catch it on the BBC iPlayer.