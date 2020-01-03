Surprise 90th birthday party for Elizabeth

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

A resident of retirement housing in Brodick has had her first ever surprise birthday party at the age of 90.

Elizabeth Cooper was given the surprise celebration by her friends at the Glen Estate retirement housing on Thursday December 19.

Elizabeth was born at Lamlash War Memorial Hospital in 1929 and spent all her life in Lamlash, apart from the last 10 years when she has resided at Glen Estate. She has two sons.

During the birthday party guests were entertained by Mike Bailey who sang and played the guitar before Elizabeth blew out the candles on her cake and the gathering enjoyed afternoon tea.

Retirement housing coordinator Angela Glendinning said: ‘It was a lovely surprise for Elizabeth. The event was very successful and enjoyed by all who attended.’

Mike Bailey entertains at the birthday party. 01_B01birthday01

The guests enjoy Mike Bailey on guitar. 01_B01 birthday02

Elizabeth with her birthday cake. 01_B01birthday03

Elizabeth blows out the candles. 01_B01birthday04

The birthday girl cuts her cake. 01_B01birthday05