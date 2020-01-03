Makeover for commemorative bench

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner – subscribe today for as little as 48 pence per week.

In 1967 to mark 50 years of the WRI in Scotland the Lamlash institute raised funds to place a commemorative bench at Kilbride cemetery. At the centenary of the organisation it was decided a refurbishment was long overdue.

Thanks to the kindness and generosity of Iain Thompson of the firm John Thomson Builders, whose late mother Jenny was institute treasurer at the time of the fundraising ,the bench and plaque have been beautifully refurbished and fit once again to provide a comfortable seat for those wishing to rest and reflect for a while overlooking Lamlash Bay.

Honorary member Mary Mackenzie who was president in 1967 and current vice-president Kirsty Forsyth at the commemorative bench. NO_B01swi01